Western NSW Community Legal Centre (WNSWCLC) celebrated moving to new and expanded premises in Dubbo by holding an Open Day for service partners, stakeholders and community members on Thursday, April 30.

The non-profit, which provides free legal support to people across the region doing it tough, relocated to 158 Brisbane Street late last year while the centre’s specialist domestic violence unit – Western Women’s Legal Support – also moved to new premises at 27 Church Street.

Chief Executive Trevor Mvundura said the WNSWCLC was heading into an exciting new chapter as it continued to work for a fairer and more just society.

“The centre continues to make a substantial impact across the western region,” Mr Mvundura said.

“In 2024–25, we supported about 1300 clients and regularly travelled to 18 communities beyond Dubbo to deliver face-to-face services.

“Our specialist unit alone assisted almost 600 women who were experiencing or at risk of family or domestic abuse,” he added.

“Alongside this direct support, we remain committed to advocating for law reform and delivering free legal education to community groups.”

The Open Day featured a Smoking Ceremony and Welcome to Country by Uncle Ralph Naden OAM, the cutting of a celebratory cake, with an opportunity for guests to share afternoon tea and inspect the new offices in both locations.

Cake cutting honours went to Elsie Gordon, who, while working in community services 30 years ago, saw an advertisement for funding and sought a collaboration with others to establish and kickstart the WNSWCLC.

“I worked for a feminist organisation at the time, so I knew that my organisation couldn't apply for [funding for a project that would support both] men and women,” Elsie explained.

“But I knew there was a need, so I approached the Dubbo Neighborhood Centre and asked if they would support our domestic violence committee to apply for this funding so we could set up the legal centre.”

The funding application was successful and the rest is history.

Elsie has been a board member since its inception, along with WNSWCLC chair Loris Hutchins and Eric Wilson. All three attended the event on April 30.

So much good has come from concerted local efforts to provide community legal support to those in need. If you would like to learn more about the centre’s work, visit its website at www.wnswclc.org.au.