Thirty-eight men from across Dubbo came together on Friday evening, July 3, for the latest “We, The Men” gathering at the Tradies In Sight premises in Welchman St.

A community initiative designed to encourage men to slow down, connect and have genuine conversations in a welcoming environment, the event was organised by Dubbo Nepalese Community Australia (DNCA) in partnership with Tradies in Sight, Buninyong School as Community Centre (SACC), and Western NSW Primary Health Network.

The evening provided an opportunity for men from different ages and cultures to meet new people, share experiences, and build friendships over a barbecue, some banter, and through fostering brotherhood.

DNCA President Raj Kharel said creating spaces where men feel comfortable talking to one another is becoming increasingly important.

“Life gets busy, and many men don’t take the time to simply sit down and connect with others,” he said.

“We wanted to create a space where conversations happen naturally, friendships are formed, and everyone leaves knowing they’re part of a supportive community.

“Strong communities are built one conversation at a time, and that’s what this initiative is all about,” Raj added.

Bruno Efoti from Tradies in Sight, who hosted the event, said opening the space for the community was an easy decision.

“It’s great to see men from different walks of life come together, meet people they may never have spoken to before, and leave with new connections.

“If providing a place like this helps build friendships and reminds people they’re not alone, then it’s something worth supporting.”

Lorna Brennan from Buninyong School as Community Centre (SACC) said the evening highlighted the value of local partnerships.

“Community wellbeing grows when people feel connected. It was wonderful to see so many men enjoying each other’s company and building relationships in such a relaxed and welcoming setting,” she said.

Organisers hope “We, The Men” will continue to provide opportunities for men in Dubbo to connect, support one another and strengthen the sense of community that makes the region such a welcoming place.