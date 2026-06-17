Local resident Cora Davis sent Dubbo Photo News this fantastic photo of a giant ghost fungus she found growing in her garden.

Cora’s “fancy fungus” is as wide as the large dead tree trunk it has attached itself to, her daughter Marika told Dubbo Photo News.

“Apparently they typically grow on dead or dying trees, and can be bioluminescent,” Marika said.

“We are a bit unsure how long this fungus has taken to grow this large because it’s in an area of the garden Mum doesn’t venture to so often nowadays, but she is definitely going to let it live its best life!

“She had some friends around today and they all had a special viewing,” Marika concluded.

Thanks for sharing this photo and story with us, Cora and Marika, and for letting this beautiful fancy fungus live its best life.