A sea of bright yellow daffodils has once again brought sunshine to the Dubbo community, while raising an impressive $1980.80 for the Western Cancer Centre at Dubbo Base Hospital.

Following this year’s annual daffodil fundraiser, local florist Leeanne Shields from Hot Poppyz and Jenny Hunt from Fine Lines Hairdressing presented the donation to the Western Cancer Centre, with the money raised through the sale of daffodils and generous donations from the local community.

Jenny and Leeanne said the response from the community had been wonderful, with people from all walks of life getting behind the fundraiser.

“Thank you to all the tradies, TAFE students, health workers and everyone who made a donation or bought daffodils,” Jenny said.

The day was about much more than selling flowers. As people stopped to purchase their bright yellow bunches, many took the opportunity to share their own stories of cancer, treatment and loved ones who had been affected by the disease.

“Everyone stopped and talked a lot and told of their stories and families going through treatment,” Leeanne stated.

Having recently been on her own road to recovery and experienced the care provided by the local cancer service, this year’s fundraiser carried an especially personal meaning for Leeanne.

“When it hits your own village, it has a whole new meaning,” she said.

The fundraiser has become a much-loved tradition for Leeanne, who has been selling daffodils since 2013. Last year, the community helped her raise $1600 for local cancer care, with this year’s total well exceeding that. For Leeanne, the fundraiser is about giving back, supporting local patients and recognising the importance of having quality cancer care close to home.

The $1980.80 donation will remain in the local community, helping support the Western Cancer Centre and the important work it provides for people living with cancer across the region.