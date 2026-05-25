A number of distinguished gentlemen from Dubbo and surrounds united last weekend to take a ride around the district on their motorcycles for a very good cause.

Stands were up on Sunday morning, May 17, at Devil’s Hollow Brewery as the second Dubbo Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride roared off to raise funds for men’s health.

An initiative of the Twisted Kings Social Motorcycle Club (SMC), this year is the second outing for the ride in Dubbo. Club president James Welch told Dubbo Photo News that the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is carried out across 121 countries worldwide and is “more than just a ride.

“It’s a movement built on camaraderie, respect, community spirit, and the shared goal of making a real difference in men’s health,” James said.

“Every year, riders from all walks of life come together dressed in classic and vintage-inspired style to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health initiatives, proving that motorcycles can unite people for something far greater than themselves,” he added.

James said the event contributed to ongoing community conversations on important issues involving men’s mental health and cancer and raised funds for both through the Movember Foundation.

“I feel that the more conversations and the more awareness that we promote with events like this, the closer that we're going to get to the mark, achieving a more positive future for both men's mental health and cancer research as a whole,” he said.

Having lost nine family members to cancer in the past five years, as well as several friends who have taken their own lives, James and the other five members of the tight-knit Twisted Kings SMC, which formed in 2019, are highly motivated to do what they can to support both areas.

“We've all been tarred with the horrible brush of mental health, unfortunately,” he explained.

Twisted Kings SMC was created with a clear vision – to challenge the stigma often associated with motorcycle clubs and instead build a culture based on mateship, respect, charity, and positive community impact, James explained.

“At its core, the club stands for supporting one another, promoting conversations around men’s mental health, and showing that strength is found in unity and compassion,” he added.

“The Dubbo Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is about more than motorcycles – it’s about standing shoulder to shoulder with your mates, checking in on one another, breaking down barriers around mental health, and creating a stronger, more connected community for future generations, he added.

Capped at 35 riders wearing their best and most distinguished finery meeting the theme “retro motorcycles and suits”, the Dubbo ride left Devil’s Hollow at 11am for a slow circuit of the community.

The low-speed tour was of necessity, as the participants’ finery did not lend itself to safe riding.

“We have to adhere to safety concerns about wearing suits and motorcycle gear, so we have to stay within 60km per hour roads,” James said ahead of the ride.

The organisers appreciated the support of Devil’s Hollow, Robertson Motorcycles and Darrel Harvey from Central West Riders, in staging the event.