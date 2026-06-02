What a beautiful evening it was at our Multicultural Yoga and Meditation Session in Dubbo on Sunday, May 17!

On behalf of DNCA, we would like to thank everyone who came along and made the program such a warm, peaceful and successful community gathering. It was wonderful to see people of all ages and backgrounds come together for yoga, meditation, relaxation and positive connection.

A special thank you to Prof. Yogi Acharya Rajan Sharma for sharing his knowledge, energy and guidance throughout the session. We are also very grateful to Bikash Dawadi for helping make the Guru’s visit possible and to Suva Raj Mainali for taking the lead in organising and coordinating the event.

We sincerely appreciate the support from Western NSW Primary Health Network, Buninyong School As Community Centre (SACC), and Dubbo South Public School for helping make this program possible.

A special thank you to Lorna Brennan for her support with the venue and ongoing encouragement through SACC, and to Gargi Ganguli for supporting multicultural inclusion and community wellbeing initiatives in Dubbo. We're also grateful to Dinesh Dhungana for capturing the evening through photos and videos and to Saroj Shrestha for the delicious food and refreshments enjoyed by everyone.

Events like this are only possible because of the community spirit and teamwork behind them, and to this end, we acknowledge the involvement of DNCA members, volunteers, families, supporters, and community participants, who gave their time, energy and support.

We are truly grateful for the positive response and hope to continue more wellbeing and community programs together in the future.