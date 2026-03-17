Colours, yes. Covered in colours, definitely.

Colour, music and culture, food and refreshments, certainly.

The last day of summer was farewelled in style and colour as the first of two Holi events was held at Ollie Robbins Oval on Saturday, February 28.

This event was hosted by the Dubbo Nepalese Community Australia, whose members joyfully welcomed the wider Dubbo community to join them to celebrate this special annual cultural community event, which was well attended, and thoroughly and colourfully enjoyed by all.