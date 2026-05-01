For over twenty years, Dubbo City Physical Culture has been helping locals build confidence, strength and lifelong friendships through the art of physical culture.

Founded in 2003 by Liz Leonard, the club has become a well-established part of the Dubbo community. With an impressive 52 years of teaching experience, Liz continues to share her passion for physical culture with students of all ages, from preschoolers to adults.

Classes are held twice-weekly during school terms at Wesley House Community Centre, Church Street. The program caters to a wide range of age groups, beginning with 3–4-year-olds, 5–8-year-olds, 9–12-year-old, 13–15-year-olds and seniors. A dedicated adults’ class rounds out the evening. Full class and contact details are listed in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary under “Multiple Days”.

Physical culture, often known as “physie,” combines elements of dance, fitness and strength training. Participants perform choreographed routines that promote posture, flexibility and technique.

Beyond the physical benefits, the impact runs much deeper.

“Physie helps develop concentration, coordination and memory, as well as important social skills,” Liz said.

“It’s about building confidence and creating a supportive environment where everyone can feel included. It is wonderful to achieve a sense of accomplishment as well. Each individual can go as far as they want to go.”

That sense of community is a key reason behind physical culture’s continued growth –particularly among adults. In recent years, there has been a noticeable increase in participation from women over 30, many of whom are returning to physie or trying it for the first time.

Students also have the opportunity to take part in Interclub competitions held throughout NSW. The competition season builds toward the annual zone competition in October, where participants can compete and progress to higher levels of competition.

Closer to home, Dubbo City Physical Culture fosters a strong club spirit through regular social and showcase events. Each term concludes with a display night, where students perform for family and friends, followed by a shared supper.

Additional activities such as high tea events and physie camps further strengthen bonds within the group, creating lasting memories both on and off the stage.

With its blend of discipline, creativity and camaraderie, Dubbo City Physical Culture is keen to attract new members each year.