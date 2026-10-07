The Dubbo community came together at the Church Street Rotunda recently for a World Suicide Prevention Day event focused on starting conversations and changing the narrative around suicide.

Organised by Mission Australia’s The Way Back Support Service, in collaboration with Dubbo and Regions Mental Health Drug and Alcohol services, Universal Aftercare and postvention service providers, the event encouraged people to talk openly about mental health, suicide and the importance of support.

This year’s theme, “Start the Conversation – Changing the Narrative on Suicide,” highlighted the need to move away from silence and stigma towards greater openness, understanding and compassion.

The event also coincided with R U OK? Day, providing an opportunity for the community to reinforce the importance of checking in with friends, family, colleagues and loved ones.

Mission Australia emphasised the importance of systemic change, improved access to mental health care and supportive policies in changing the narrative. The organisation is committed to working with local services and the wider community to strengthen Universal Aftercare supports across Dubbo and surrounding areas.

Mission Australia acknowledged the service providers and community members who shared their stories and experiences, helping to inform and strengthen suicide prevention and aftercare services in the region.

The Way Back Support Service provides support for people following a suicide attempt or experiencing a suicidal crisis, helping connect people with ongoing care and practical support. For more information about The Way Back Universal Aftercare service, contact Mission Australia’s Dubbo office on 02 6884 8526.

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