Volunteers from the hardworking Dubbo Community Men’s Shed made a donation of $310 in June to the equally hardworking breast cancer support charity, Pink Angels Inc.

Men’s Shed volunteers Peter Cluff (president) and Don Cleary told Dubbo Photo News the story of how the donation came to be.

“We received a donation of a very old-fashioned pram, which could have been from back in the 1940s or thereabouts. It was a cracker, but it came in a very poor state of repair,” Peter explained.

“One of our associates – a supporter of the Men’s Shed – said she would gladly take it away and restore it for us.

“It came back in a fantastic state of restoration,” he added.

The Men’s Shed supporter, who remains anonymous, asked that any proceeds from the sale of the beautifully restored pram be donated to the Pink Angels, Peter said.

“Honouring her wish, that's exactly what we did. We eventually sold the pram online and we received $250 for dollars for it, and then we had a bit of a collection for morning tea, which added another $60 to it,” he added.

Men’s Shed volunteers presented the donation to representatives from the Pink Angels on Thursday, June 4.

“Your skills, kindness and community spirit make such a difference,” the Pink Angels later commented on social media.

“Thank you for all you do!”

Don Cleary said the Men’s Shed members were thrilled to be able to make a donation to another community organisation in Dubbo that works hard and expects nothing in return.

“That's really what we exist for,” he added.

This project is one of many the Men’s Shed members and their supporters have been involved with. They have completed nesting boxes for the Taronga Western Plains Zoo and made and donated outdoor tables and chairs for the Dubbo Base Hospital.

Peter said the community can best support the work of the Men’s Shed by stopping by when they are open (details listed under Multiple Days in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary), and when they hold their all-day garage sales about every six weeks.

“We have so many things that might be of use to others,” Peter concluded.