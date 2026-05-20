If you’re looking for a fun new hobby that keeps both body and mind active, the Dubbo Line Dancers Club may have just the right rhythm for you.

Welcoming dancers of all ages and experience levels, the club has been bringing the community together through music and movement since it was founded in 1998. More than 70 members now regularly take part in classes, with ages ranging from 16 right up to 89 years young.

The club prides itself on creating a relaxed, supportive and social environment where no partner – and no previous dance experience – is required. Friendly and experienced instructors Kathy Fardell, Helen Spence and Karen Doyle lead each session, helping beginners gain confidence while keeping more experienced dancers challenged with new routines and choreography.

Line dancing offers far more than just a good time on the dance floor. Members say it is a fantastic way to improve fitness, coordination, balance and memory, while also building friendships and staying socially connected.

“New dances are taught for six weeks before they become part of the regular rotation,” the group’s president Dorothy Lennon explained.

“It usually takes at least six weeks to become familiar with the steps, so everyone has time to learn and enjoy the dances at their own pace. We also break the dances into pieces so they are easier to learn.”

Classes are held every Wednesday evening from 6.30pm to 8.30pm and Thursday mornings from 9.30am until noon at the Greek Hall on Gipps Street. At just $10 per class (with the first class free) and an annual membership fee of $20, the club offers an affordable and enjoyable way to stay active.

Each session includes around 25 dances, with a mix of classic favourites and modern routines. The Dubbo Line Dancers Club is also part of a thriving Central West line dancing community, regularly attending and hosting social events and demonstrations throughout the region.

One of the highlights on the calendar is an upcoming social night on May 30 at 7pm at the Baptist Church on Cobra Street. The evening will feature guest instructor Josh Talbot, recently named the 2026 Australian Line Dancing Instructor of the Year.

Prior to the social, Mr Talbot will conduct workshops from 1.30pm to 4.30pm, teaching some of his latest choreography and dances before hosting and joining dancers on the floor for the evening festivities.

The club is also preparing to perform four dances at the Dubbo Show on Saturday, May 23, and is already planning a group bus trip to attend the 20th Anniversary NSW Line Dance Ball in Sydney in April 2027.

Those interested in learning more can follow the club’s new social media page, “Dubbo Line Dancers,” or the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary entry under “multiple days” for a class and join in the fun.

Whether you’re looking to improve your fitness, sharpen your memory, meet new people or simply enjoy great music and laughter, Dubbo Line Dancers Club is proving it is never too late to dance.