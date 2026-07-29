It's that time of year again when local service clubs hold their annual "changeover" celebrations, thanking outgoing committees and welcoming in new ones for the year to come.

The Rotary Club of Dubbo Macquarie celebrated its 33rd Changeover with a dinner at The Vault Orana, on Thursday, July 7.

The club donated tens of thousands of dollars to local and international causes during the past year, and more than 500 volunteer hours to local events, clearly living their motto to "create lasting impact".

The incoming committee includes Laura Dunkley (president), Robyn Anemaat (secretary), Steve Cowley (treasurer/foundation), Jen Cowley, Susie Rowley, Kerin Stonestreet, John Stonestreet, Lorna Breeze and Maureen Murray Wilcox.