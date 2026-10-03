On September 14, the Dubbo Nepalese community came together at Elston Park for a small, informal gathering to mark Teej, one of the most significant festivals for Hindu women and celebrated by millions around the world.

Around 80 women and 23 men attended between 4 pm and 6 pm, sharing an afternoon of community, culture and togetherness.

With Nepal currently going through devastating floods, DNCA decided not to hold our annual park gathering and large Teej celebration with dancing, food and cultural performances, out of respect for those who have lost loved ones and those still affected in Nepal.

With the support of the Dubbo Nepali seniors community and its coordinator, Mr Bhuwan Lamsal, also DNCA vice president, the informal gathering gave our community an opportunity to reconnect following the emotional candlelight vigil on Sunday, September 6.

Even during difficult times, Teej reminds us of the strength of women, family, culture and community.

On behalf of DNCA and the wider Dubbo Nepalese community, we wish everyone a Happy Teej.