Dubbo RSL Club joined clubs across New South Wales on Friday, May 8, as part of the state-wide Purple Friday – Clubs Say No to Domestic Violence campaign, reinforcing the hospitality industry’s commitment to creating safer communities and workplaces.

The initiative coincided with Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month and encouraged registered clubs throughout NSW to “turn purple” in a visible show of support for victims and survivors of domestic violence.

More than 20 clubs across the state, including Dubbo RSL, already host Purple Friday each week, with staff wearing purple shirts to raise awareness about domestic violence and promote respectful relationships.

This year’s statewide activation invited all clubs to unite for a single day of action and awareness. Dubbo RSL Club staff joined the campaign by wearing purple and helping spread the message that domestic and family violence had no place in local communities.

Club representatives said the campaign was about more than symbolism — it was about fostering safer environments, supporting respectful behaviour, and encouraging important conversations within the community.

“Clubs are community hubs, and we have a responsibility to help promote safety, respect and inclusion,” Dubbo RSL Club Chief Executive Officer Rebecca Zaia said.

“Purple Friday gave us an opportunity to stand together with clubs across NSW and show our support for those impacted by domestic violence.”

The Clubs NSW-led initiative highlighted the important role clubs can play in prevention efforts by raising awareness among members, staff and visitors, while also demonstrating solidarity with victim-survivors.

Residents visiting Dubbo RSL Club on Friday noticed a sea of purple as staff and supporters came together to support the campaign and help shine a light on the issue of domestic and family violence.