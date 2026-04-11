A special event earlier this month, run by Dubbo Support Centre Inc, celebrated local seniors, shared culture, and created connections.

The free Seniors Festival event at the Western Plains Cultural Centre offered attendees a chance to enjoy live music, yoga, engaging activities, and delicious food.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring the community together, celebrate our seniors, and enjoy an afternoon and evening filled with music, fun, and connection,” centre president Subba Varigonda told Dubbo Photo News in the lead-up to the event.

With its origins deriving from the successful Indian Support Centre which started in Sydney in 2015, the Dubbo Support Centre has been operating locally since 2023.

The centre was thrilled to host the Seniors Festival event, Subba said, and is appreciative of the support from the Department of Communities and Justice in making it happen.

“We’ve got three segments in the program, including yoga to keep people mentally alert and support mental health, then we will have music to help people relax, and then we have seniors sharing their stories, games and more,” Subba added, indicating attendees could also enjoy delicious food as part of the free community event.