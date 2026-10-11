Dubbo State Emergency Services (SES) organiser, admin whizz, and logistics volunteer Julie Anderson was named 2026 Orana Volunteer of the Year at an awards ceremony last week.

Recognised for her 30 years of behind-the-scenes support with the NSW State Emergency Service at Dubbo that has kept emergency and lifesaving capability going for communities across the region, Julie received her award at the 2026 NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards at the Dubbo RSL Club on Tuesday, September 29.

In her SES role, Julie provides essential operational, administrative and logistical support, manages fleet, uniforms and communications that are so important to SES operations, particularly during storms, floods and other emergency events and incidents.

Hosted by The Centre for Volunteering, and now in their 20th year, the NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards help promote and support volunteering across NSW, celebrating the work of thousands of individuals and volunteer teams from a diverse range of organisations across the state.

Other individual and team awards announced at the event included:

• Orana Young Volunteer of the Year: Aanya Koirala from Dubbo

Aanya gives her time with the Not For Profit Guide Foundation and with the Nepalese language school Nani Babu Pathshala where she mentors students, designs flyers and certificates, and supports teachers in the classroom. Aanya also volunteers with cross-cultural community group ORISCON, where she takes part in the Voices of Women program. She also teaches dance and supports local community events.

• Orana Adult Volunteer of the Year: Julieanne Reynolds from Dubbo

Julieanne draws on her deep knowledge of plants and Australian habitat in her volunteer support for the Taronga Conservation Society Australia. She volunteers in the grass nursery, assisting with propagation, maintenance, and improving plant management for the Plains-wanderer program.

Julieanne also played a major role in the annual revamp of the Plains-wanderer aviaries, helping restore and refresh the habitat structure needed for successful breeding and bird welfare.

• Orana Emergency Volunteers of the Year: Joint winners, Aaron Burrows and Neil Sturrock from Dubbo

Neil and Aaron volunteer with VRA Rescue NSW/Dubbo Rescue Squad, providing emergency response and rescue support for road accidents, bushfires, floods and other critical and lifesaving operations.

Both hold senior leadership positions in the organisation and provide training and mentoring for new volunteers.

• Orana Volunteer Team of the Year: Dubbo Dementia Alliance

The 20 members of the Dubbo Dementia Alliance volunteer team support events, education programs, and lead support groups to help people living with dementia and their families.

The Centre for Volunteering CEO Gemma Rygate said volunteers from across the Orana region give so much to the local community.

“Volunteers help build strong and healthy communities across the state,” Ms Rygate said.

“They are always there when we need them most, giving their time and support across all areas of life including health, emergency services, education and community sectors.

“These awards celebrate the volunteering effort and impact.”

The NSW Minister with responsibility for Volunteering, Jodie Harrison, congratulated the “everyday heroes” in the Orana

“From the bush to the sea, volunteers are the true heartbeat of our communities. Thank you for your invaluable contributions. You make NSW the best state to live in,” Minister Harrison said.

Orana award recipients will represent their region at the State Gala Award Ceremony at the end of the year, where the NSW Volunteer of the Year in each category will be announced.