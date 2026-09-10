Year 11 Biology students from Dubbo College Senior Campus recently visited Dubbo Public School, where they led a range of hands-on STEM activities with Stage 3 students.

Led by Biology teacher Penny, the Year 11 students shared their knowledge of plant science through practical and engaging activities, giving the younger students an opportunity to explore science in a fun and interactive way.

The visit was a wonderful collaboration between the two local public schools and also gave our Year 11 Biology students the opportunity to develop their leadership skills and share their knowledge with younger students.