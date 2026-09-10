Year 11 Biology students from Dubbo College Senior Campus recently visited Dubbo Public School, where they led a range of hands-on STEM activities with Stage 3 students.

Led by Biology teacher Penny, the Year 11 students shared their knowledge of plant science through practical and engaging activities, giving the younger students an opportunity to explore science in a fun and interactive way.

The visit was a wonderful collaboration between the two local public schools and also gave our Year 11 Biology students the opportunity to develop their leadership skills and share their knowledge with younger students.

Photo: Supplied.