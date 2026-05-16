If you enjoy the fun and excitement of laser tag, a new business offering a mobile service is launching in Dubbo this weekend.

Renegade Mobile Laser Tag held a launch on Saturday at the Scout Hall on Welchman St with business owner Logan Pampling explaining that launch day was aimed at enabling locals to find out more about the game. All proceeds from the launch day barbecue are supporting Dubbo Scouts, she said.

“We’ve partnered with the Scouts because we wanted the launch to give back locally. The scouts are all about youth development and community involvement, which aligns perfectly with what we're trying to do – building confidence and teamwork and connection through play, like getting kids offspring outside and actually connecting again,” she told Dubbo Photo News.

If you don’t know what laser tag is, ask your kids or grandkids because it’s most likely they do!

“I like to think that it's all the adrenaline of paintball, but none of the bruises,” Logan explained.

Devices used in the gaming process have infra-red technology. There’s no mess, no fuss, and it’s completely safe for participants from five years of age and older.

“We're a fully mobile laser tag setup, and we're aiming to do school events like reward days and stuff like that, community events, parties and we’ll just pop up wherever we can in community spaces,” she added.