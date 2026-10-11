Dubbo West Public School brought students, families and the wider community together to celebrate NAIDOC Week 2026 with a special Community Celebration Day on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

The event provided an opportunity for the school community to celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cultures, strengthen connections and recognise the important contributions of local Elders and community members.

The celebration began with an assembly, where students showcased their talents and achievements while celebrating the NAIDOC Week theme, ‘50 Years of Deadly’. Following the assembly, families and visitors enjoyed a barbecue while taking part in a range of activities throughout the school grounds.

Local organisations, community groups, Elders and service providers also attended, setting up displays and stalls to showcase the services and support available to local families.

The Community Celebration Day was part of Dubbo West Public School’s wider NAIDOC Week celebrations, held during Week 9 of Term 3.

The event highlighted the school’s commitment to celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cultures while creating opportunities for students, families and the broader Dubbo community to come together, learn and celebrate.

It was a day of connection, Culture and community, with students and visitors enjoying the opportunity to share in the celebrations and acknowledge the significance of NAIDOC Week.