Dubbo West Rotarians, guests and friends gathered on Wednesday, July 1, for their changeover dinner, to celebrate the past Rotary year, and to launch the new one.

President Nicole Shanks reviewed the year’s achievements and inducted new president Richard Eggleston. Richard spoke (winged it eloquently, when his AI and tech let him down) about his vision for the year, and introduced his board members.

Members Peter Tarlinton and Bob McKeowen were presented with Paul Harris awards. This high honour recognises their long-term, willing, reliable and quiet efforts and achievements in Rotary.

Donations were presented to RFDS Dubbo Support Group, NALAG, Dubbo Eisteddfod, Tradies Insight and Macquarie Home Stay, whose representatives were there to accept them. They each described how our donations will support their work in the community. Donations have also been made to many other community groups.

We all look forward to continuing to work to support the Dubbo community through our efforts to Create Lasting Impact, the Rotary International presidential theme for the year.