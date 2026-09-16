The time of year has arrived when Dubbo West Rotary launches its very popular Christmas trailer raffle.

The raffle is one of our two major fundraisers each year, which allow us to give financial support to a range of local good causes. The prize is a 6x4 box trailer filled with items related to camping and other outdoor activities, but with something for adults and children of many interests. The total prize value is more than $9,000.

We will begin selling tickets at the Orana Outdoor Show on September 18 to 20. From then until Christmas, Rotarians will be selling tickets in Dubbo shopping centres each week.

Tickets cost $2 each, as they have for many years. Anyone buying five tickets for $10 will receive an extra ticket, which is in a bonus draw for a three-night getaway to Spicers Guesthouse at Pokolbin in the Hunter Valley.

Enquiries: Lyn Smith, 0418 618 515.