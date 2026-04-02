Twenty-four years ago, Dr Amal Tadros and Dr George Dawoud arrived in Dubbo planning to stay for just one year while completing medical fellowships.

Accompanied by their two young sons, the couple quickly settled into life in the regional city – a decision that would shape both their family life and their medical careers. In 2006 they decided to establish their own practice and began searching for suitable premises. On March 13 that year, they moved into 55 Bultje Street, formerly the Pathology Collection Centre, and founded DubboCare Family Practice.

In 2026, the walls of DubboCare Family Practice are filled with photographs capturing more than two decades of memories, staff, and patients.

“We are blessed,” Dr Amal told Dubbo Photo News.

“We have connected deeply with the Dubbo community, and our patients and staff are like family. It has been an amazing journey.”

The couple credit several long-serving staff members, Irene, Joina, and Krystal as instrumental in the early stages of establishment and the success of the practice.

“Irene and Joina were here from day one and were foundational in setting up the business,” Dr Amal said.

“We are so thankful for their assistance. Irene stayed with us for more than 15 years, and Joina is currently on long service leave.

"Also starting with us in 2010 as a receptionist, then moving into a management role for the past five years, Krystal has played an important role in the growth and smooth operation of the practice and has successfully completed two accreditations, further strengthening our commitment to high-quality care."

Dr George reflected on how Dubbo has become home.

“We were born in Cairo and first lived in Sydney and Wollongong when we arrived in Australia,” he explained.

“But now we have lived in Dubbo longer than anywhere else. What started with just Amal and I, now has grown to include seven doctors, two nurses, and our reception team. We prioritise long-term patient relationships, continuity of care, and collaboration with allied health professionals to achieve the best health outcomes for our patients.”

DubboCare Family Practice provides accessible, comprehensive and patient-centred primary healthcare for the Central West community, delivering holistic care across all stages of life.

Services include preventive health care, acute illness management and chronic disease support, delivered within a culturally-safe and inclusive environment, and provides telehealth and multidisciplinary collaboration.

The practice also regularly hosts GP Registrars completing specialised training in general practice under the supervision of senior doctors, with more than 50 young doctors have gained experience working and living in Dubbo. They also host medical students as part of their commitment to mentoring the next generation of healthcare professionals.

“We love having registrars and students come to us,” Dr Amal said.

“It is extremely rewarding to help them learn how to connect with and care for their patients.”

DubboCare Family Practice also continues to operate as a sustainable health enterprise – providing employment opportunities while maintaining a strong focus on quality, safety and patient satisfaction for the Dubbo community.