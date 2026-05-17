One of the terrific events at the Trundle ABBA Festival earlier this month involved 20 couples renewing their vows with "musical minister", the Reverend Craig Bland.

One local couple who took the plunge and renewed their vows at the festival on Saturday, May 2, were Ewen and Tammy Jones from Narromine.

They even dressed up for the occasion, with some not recognising Narromine Shire's mayor and his lovely wife in their ABBA Festival finery.

Their commemorative certificate from their vow renewal reads, in part:

"Having shared life's dance through every rhythm and rhyme [they] have chosen to say once more: "I do, I do, I do, I do, I do!"

"May your love remain as bright as a disco light, as steady as a favourite song, and as joyful as a night spent dancing together."

Congratulations, Ewen and Tammy!