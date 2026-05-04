A local family is calling on the community for support after loved one Sally McGhee was recently diagnosed with early onset dementia and has now moved into full-time care.

Early onset dementia, which affects people under the age of 65, can progress rapidly and brings significant emotional, physical, and financial challenges –not only for the individual but also for their loved ones.

For families like the McGhees, the diagnosis often comes unexpectedly, turning everyday life upside down.

Sally, 64, is remembered by those close to her as a warm, caring person who has always been deeply involved in her family and community.

Her diagnosis has been heartbreaking for her loved ones and friends as they adjust to the changes that come with this condition.

Early onset dementia can impact memory, communication, decision-making, and personality.

As the condition progresses, individuals often require increasing levels of care, eventually needing full-time support. This level of care can place considerable strain on families, both emotionally and financially.

The McGhee family are now working to raise awareness about early onset dementia and to seek support for Sally’s ongoing care by holding a special fundraising event next weekend.

They hope that by sharing their story, they can not only receive assistance for Sally, but also help others better understand the realities of living with this condition.

“Having the support of the community means everything to us during this difficult time,” Sally’s daughter-in-law Anna told Dubbo Photo News.

“We also hope that by raising awareness, other families going through similar experiences feel less alone.”

Sally’s family held a Clothing Plus More Market on April 26, with the unique event built around Sally’s condition and love of shopping.

With a love for retail therapy and a worsening memory, Sally has unknowingly built a wardrobe that could rival a boutique, so her family has decided to sell it off to support Sally’s ongoing care.

Any support – whether that is through sharing information, offering assistance, or contributing to care efforts – will be deeply appreciated.

Early onset dementia remains less widely understood than other forms of the condition, making community awareness and compassion especially important.

For the McGhee family, the kindness of others can make a meaningful difference as they navigate the challenges ahead.