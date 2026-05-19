In retail, there’s nothing quite like a family-run business for personal service and attention to customer needs, with Beaumont Tiles Dubbo recently announcing a new chapter for the local store very much along these lines.

From late last year, new local owners Dan and Sam Fisher – alongside their families – officially took over the popular home fixture and renovation outlet.

With deep roots in the Dubbo community, they announced a commitment to creating a “welcoming, positive new vibe” in-store where “genuine service, local knowledge, and strong customer relationships” are key goals.

In their personal and professional experience, Dan brings a strong background in business and finance to the table while Sam contributes hands-on expertise from the building industry. Together, their complementary skills and shared passion for the region offers them an understanding of the important role the store plays in supporting local homeowners, renovators, and trades, Dan said.

“We’re incredibly proud to be locals taking on this business,” Dan enthused. “For us, it’s about more than tiles, it’s about being part of the community and helping people create spaces they love.”

Knowing the trade is vital to getting the job done right, Sam added,

“With my building background, I know how important it is to have the right advice and quality products,” Sam said. “We’re here to make that process easier and more enjoyable for our customers,” she explained.

Beaumont Tiles sells a wide range of products for home renovation, specialising in tiles, bathroom-ware, and hard-flooring with extensive options for both indoor and outdoor spaces.

This includes a wide range of tiles from ceramic to porcelain covering floor tiles, wall tiles, and mosaics in. Looks and styles cover marble, terrazzo, stone, timber, concrete, Moroccan, subway, and travertine looks also with outdoor and pool pavers and slip-resistant options for patios, balconies, and alfresco areas.

Other products include vanities and storage units; tap-ware, showers, shower-heads, and shower screens; baths and toilets, and basins and sinks for both bathrooms and kitchen.

Beaumont Tiles operates a network of about 115 stores, showrooms, and trade centres across Australia with the company pledging to expand its footprint toward 180 total outlets after the chain was acquired by Bunnings Group in 2021.

To celebrate the new ownership, the team held a special Meet the New Owners Day at the Dubbo Store at 132 Erskine Street last Saturday, May 9, with a free barbecue and the chance to win $1000 in store credit.