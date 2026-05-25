Dubbo Photo News recently shared the news that Hot Poppyz Florist would close for the foreseeable future after close of trade on Mother's Day earlier this month, as proprietor Leeanne Shields turns her focus to her recovery from a rare cancer.

When we stopped by to grab a snap before the doors closed on Sunday, May 10, our photographer Ken Smith reported that Leeanne had officially "sold out" of stock – and the phone was still ringing.

Leeanne told Dubbo Photo News she would like to thank her wonderful staff and loyal customers. A business is as good as their staff and she feels she has the best staff. They have done a great job running the flort while she embarked on her cancer treatment.

"Thank you for those that came in to say goodbye. It has been wonderful having family and friends helping to pack up the shop and get things ready to sell," she said.

Leeanne is happy to sell her stock to local florists who might like to come and have a look. Follow her on social media for more details.

Leeanne's leap of faith 14 years ago has taken her on a journey enabling her to meet so many lovely customers, and this is the part she will miss the most.

Leeanne, we all wish you all the very best with your recovery.