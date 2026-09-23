Father's Day earlier this month was a special time at the Horizons Village Men’s Shed, which held a brunch for the Village residents.

The event was made possible with much appreciated financial support from Village manager Julie Hall, the Men's Shedders told Dubbo Photo News.

The brunch was held a day early to accommodate many residents who would normally spend Father’s Day with their families.

Many Village residents attended, and all enjoyed the breakfast offerings.

Thank you to Horizons Village Men's Shed for sharing these photos with our readers.