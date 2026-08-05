Dubbo Public School has recently collaborated with some very generous community members to introduce a new school-wide initiative to teach, recognise and celebrate Positive Behaviour for Learning (PBL).

“This term, our school has introduced a ‘PBL Feather Fill-Up’: a specially designed barometer that allows students to work together towards whole-school positive behaviour rewards,” technology teacher Lachie van Dartel told Dubbo Photo News.

“At Dubbo Public School, students are encouraged to demonstrate our values by being Safe, Respectful Learners and by following our fortnightly PBL focuses,” he added.

“When teachers and staff notice students demonstrating these positive behaviours, students receive Feather Tokens and they are added to the Feather Fill-Up.

“As the barometer rises throughout the term, students collectively unlock rewards, leading to a whole-school PBL celebration in Week 10.”

This new and innovative project has been made possible through the support of local businesses whose proprietors have children at the school and donated their time and materials, Dubbo Photo News understands.

“We would like to sincerely thank Abe Damon and the team at Kitchen & Renovation Concepts for constructing the Feather Fill-Up, and Luke and Amy at Signarama Dubbo for creating and installing the bright, student-friendly signage,” Lachie said.

“The initiative is a wonderful example of local businesses working alongside schools to support students and promote positive behaviour.

“Our students are already excited to see the barometer begin to fill, and our teachers are looking forward to recognising students who are making positive choices across the school,” he said.

Dubbo Public School principal Nikki Mudge also praised the introduction of the project, paying tribute to Mr van Dartel for his outstanding contribution delivering a consistent framework for promoting positive behaviour and enhancing student wellbeing at the school.

“We are excited to introduce the Positive Behaviour Barometer, a valuable tool that will further strengthen the benefits of our whole-school approach to behaviour and learning,” she added.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to fostering a supportive and positive environment where every student can thrive.”