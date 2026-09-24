The weather is warming up just in time for festival season to start in the central west!

First cab off the rank is Gilgandra’s “Goin’ To Gil Festival Weekend”, which will take place from September 25-27.

The well-established community festival incorporates three jam-packed days of entertainment and there is literally something for everyone of all ages.

Event organisers Gilgandra Shire Council have been pleased with ticket sales to date and said the shire’s communities are very much looking forward to the weekend that is expected to swell the region with a large volume of people across the three-day event.

“Attendance last year was around 3200, and out of that close to 45 per cent of ticket sales were from outside our region,” said council spokesperson and planning crew lead Neil Alchin.

Council has been tracking the financial impact of the festival weekend, Neil said, and the evidence of just how valuable the event is to the region is staggering.

“Last year there was well over $650,000 spent in the shire,” he said. Credit card receipts alone tallied around $250,000.

“That will give you an idea of the direct impact that something like this weekend has for us.”

He also indicated that while the event is centred in Gilgandra, surrounding communities are also participating. Events will also be held in Armatree and Tooraweenah.

“We’re looking to promote the whole region, not just Gil,” he explained.

“The villages are pretty important to us, too.”

What can visitors expect from this year’s Goin’ To Gil Festival Weekend?

Starting on Friday, September 25, the festival officially opens with “Shop Like A Local” in local stores, and a late afternoon Street Party at Armatree in the Armatree Memorial Precinct. Gilgandra’s showpiece Coo-ee Heritage Centre and Gilgandra Museum will also be open.

On Saturday, September 26, there’s more local shopping across Gilgandra Shire and #LocalLegends Busking in Miller Street from 10am. A plant sale will take place at the Uniting Church, Wamboin Street from 9am – 2pm to raise funds for the restoration of St Ambrose Memorial Anglican Church.

The Goin’ To Gil Street Parade kicks off at 12pm from Bridge Street and will travel along Miller Street, featuring #LocalLegends, Sesame Street characters, Spongebob Squarepants, vintage cars, the emergency services and more.

Gates open for the highly anticipated Under The Gums concert in the Gilgandra Cultural Precinct (6452 Newell Hwy) at 1.30pm. This is a ticketed event running through until 9.30pm. General admission tickets for people not living in the Gilgandra LGA will cost $40, family passes $100, and VIP package for entry to a dedicated VIP area costs $100. Meet and greets with Sesame Street and Spongebob characters are also available at additional cost. Full details are on 123Tix.

The entertainment lineup at the festival’s flagship event is not to be missed. Hosted by Shooter from The Dusty Boots Podcast, acts will include The Fabulous Caprettos – featuring Dave Gleeson (The Screaming Jets/The Angels), Mark Williams (Dragon), Rai Thistlethwayte (Thirsty Merc/Joe Satriani/Sammy Hagar/TOTO), and Wendy Matthews (Multi Aria award winner); as well as The Wolfe Brothers, Tori Darke, Sesame Street, SpongeBob SquarePants, Splashpool, Oompah Loompah Band, and BADJA.

If that’s not enough fun, an after-party will be held at Gilgandra Sporties from 9.30pm.

The action continues on Sunday, September 27, with markets in Miller St from 9am, hosted by the Gilgandra CWA. Also kicking off at 9am is the Gil Triathlon, which is just a little bit different from your standard event. It begins with the Gilgandra Toyota Colour Run at 9am at Windmill Walk, followed by the Gilgandra CWA Watermelon Eating Competition at Miller Street at 10am, and finishes off with the Gilgandra IGA Coo-ee Call Competition at the Gil Library Hub Plaza at 10.30am.

At Tooraweenah, Tunes in Toora will kick off at 12pm in Tooraweenah Memorial Park.

Buses will run from Coonamble, Coonabarabran, Dubbo and Warren to Gilgandra, with pick up routes on the event website.

The full festival program and other information for those seeking to stay in the region for the event is available at www.gointogil.com.au, with a link to bookings for the ticketed programs.