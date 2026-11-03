Connecting Community Services’ (Dubbo Neighbourhood Centre Ltd) free After School Youth Programs for the final school term this year have now commenced and will run through to December 17.

Designed for young people aged 12–17, the free program is funded by the Department of Communities and Justice and provides a safe, inclusive, and engaging environment where participants can develop new skills, build confidence, form positive friendships, and support their overall wellbeing.

Weekly activities include:

• Mondays – Boys Fishing Program

• Tuesdays – Pickleball

• Wednesdays – Switches & Stitches

• Thursdays – Lawn Bowls

“All activities run from 4.00 pm to 5.00 pm, are completely FREE, and include transport,” CCS spokesperson Khaled Taleb said.

“Registration is essential, as places are limited.”

Families can register online for the activities at https://forms.cloud.microsoft/r/hBcR4BnNK6.

For further information about the available activities and their locations, contact Khaled on 02 6883 2300, or Freecall 1800 319 551.

“Help us reach more young people and ensure they have access to meaningful, positive, and engaging after-school opportunities,” Khaled concluded.