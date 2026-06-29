The second Men’s, Boys and Dads’ Forum held in Dubbo aimed to raise awareness off the serious issues impacting men that are often overlooked, including their health and mental health.

Hosted by Shadow Envoy for Men and Boys and Member for Wide Bay, Llew O’Brien, and Federal Member for Parkes, Jamie Chaffey, the free-to-attend event also featured representatives from Boys to the Bush and Tradies in Sight Inc.

“Men die younger from preventable diseases and at much higher rates of suicide, which means men, their families, and Australia are losing too many potential happy and productive years of life,” Mr O’Brien said prior to the event.

The statistics shared by Mr O’Brien are concerning.

“In 2024, 3307 Australians died by suicide, and more than 75 per cent of them were males,” he said.

“Men also have higher rates of lung cancer, liver disease and heart disease. They have lower life expectancy, higher rates of chronic disease, and lower rates of education.

“It is wonderful to see advocacy at work addressing disadvantage for women and girls, but the unique issues faced by men, boys and fathers also need to be addressed,” he added.

“These forums are a way to start that conversation.”

Mr Chaffey, whose electorate of Parkes includes Dubbo and surrounding communities, said he spoke daily with men who were doing it tough.

“There are big issues in families and communities that are costing lives,” Mr Chaffey said.

“This forum is a safe space for community members to talk about the concerns they face, whether that is a lack of services, financial stresses, problems in the workforce, health issues, they might be a new dad or other concerns that are impacting on their lives,” he added.

“This is a place for them to be heard, and for us to understand what is troubling men and boys in the Dubbo region the most.”

“I thank Mr O’Brien, as the Shadow Envoy for Men and Boys, for making himself available for this special event,” Mr Chaffey said.

“This is an important opportunity to help us to make a difference.”