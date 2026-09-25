With school holidays rapidly approaching, Connecting Community Services' Dubbo Neighbourhood Centre has a jam-packed FREE Youth Program on offer for the forthcoming break.

Designed for young people aged 12–17 years, the free program will run at various locations across Dubbo on nominated days starting on Wednesday, September 30, and concluding on Thursday, October 8.

"The free program provides a safe, supportive environment where young people can connect, socialise, stay active, build confidence, and enjoy new experiences during the school holidays," a Dubbo Neighbourhood Centre spokesperson said.

"This Spring, participants can enjoy Goanna Academy’s Mind and Movement Community Clinic (including footy skills and activities), Pickleball, Kayaking and Gymnastics (Parkour) across four activity days."

Places in the free program are limited and therefore registration to attend is essential. The QR code in the attached image will take you to the online registration.

Where transport may be a barrier to participation, the centre also has minibus pick-up and drop-off available on request, but this is subject to seating availability.

Drinks and snacks will also also provided, with a barbecue lunch and drinks taking place on Wednesday, September 30 at the Goanna Academy activity.

"Our Youth Program is funded by the NSW Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) and supports young people and families who may be potentially vulnerable or experiencing financial disadvantage," the spokesperson concluded.