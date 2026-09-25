Local artists celebrate the beauty, power, and importance of water in regional life, alongside Christian symbolism of renewal and new life in the latest Fresh Arts exhibition.

Water is the lifeblood of our communities. As residents of regional NSW, we understand just how precious every drop is, especially through times of drought and bushfire, when water sustains our farms, our environment, and our way of life.

Across many faiths and cultures, water also carries deep spiritual meaning; in the Christian tradition, it is a powerful symbol of cleansing, renewal, and new life.

The Fresh Water exhibition will take place at the Miracle Church, 51 Thompson St, Dubbo, close to the Macquarie-Wambuul River, and brings together the diverse perspectives of local artists, each exploring the many forms, meanings, and moods of water.

From tranquil rivers and rain-filled skies to the power of the ocean and the resilience it represents, these works celebrate water as both a vital resource and an enduring source of inspiration.

The exhibition officially opens on Saturday, September 26, at 6pm and everyone is welcome. Entry is free and light refreshments will be served. The exhibition will run until November 11 (9am to 3pm), then Sundays only until November 29.

The venue is wheelchair accessible and has accessible bathrooms. Construction work is taking place on Thompson St relating to the new cross-river bridge, but access to the church remains possible.

For enquiries, contact Alison Francis on 0478 365 377.