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From footy clubs to theatrical societies, grants for small community and sporting groups were recently presented in Wellington under the Bodangora Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund.
Dubbo Mayor Josh Black, Iberdrola wind farms representative Michael Bullock, as well as Bodangora Wind Farm Consultative Committee reps, were all on hand to make the $68,279 grant funding presentations.
Recipients included:
Wellington Touch Football Association $15,772;
Stuart Town Advancement Association $9028;
Wellington Amateur Theatrical Society (WATS) $15,192;
Wellington Warriors FC $6650;
Wellington Primary School P&C $8329;
Wellington Rugby Union Club $13,308.