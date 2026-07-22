In the last week of June, 27 trainee doctors from the University of NSW along with Hearing Support Teachers from Dubbo Public School spent three days with us teaching all things hearing!

Healthy Ears puppets Snotty Sam and Lucy came along with them to teach about correct technique nose blowing. We learnt that the tiny eustachian tube that connects the back of your nose to your middle ear needs to be exercised for the middle ear bones to work properly.

For over 10 years, Dubbo South Public School has been a leader in our community doing daily nose blowing lessons with all K-3 and support classes.

Kindergarten classes also participated in Teddy Bear Hospital lessons with the trainee doctors, learning about body parts, healthy eating and looking at doctors’ medical equipment.

Years 4-6 enjoyed learning about how to prevent noise induced hearing loss by making sure you don't listen to loud music. The classes were surprised to learn the middle ear bones are the smallest bones in your body. They also enjoyed learning some sign language.

Our school staff enjoyed having life size puppets in the playground with the children at break times and learnt a few new dance moves!