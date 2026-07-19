To celebrate Wellington Lions Pre-Loved Books’ move into the larger, wheelchair friendly space at 9-10 Nanima Crescent, opposite the Commonwealth Bank, the Lions had a Grand Re-Opening morning on Saturday, July 18.

The hard-working community service club were hoping lots of people will join them and their invited guests – Andrew Gee MP, Federal Member for Calare, Dugald Saunders MP, State Member for Dubbo, and local councillors from 10am to celebrate their move.

But it’s not a one-off one-day sale. The re-opening celebration continues for the rest of July with the sale featuring half price on all Non-Fiction About Aussie Books.

Books are all sorted by genre or fiction, by author. The new space is so much larger now, needed for the hundreds of books that have been donated to them to raise money for their charitable causes.

For a look at what’s available to buy, stop by and study the list on their notice board.

At the re-opening of their new space, Wellington Lions were to present a Certificate of Appreciation to the owners of Kimbell’s Kitchen, where they have had their preloved books for the past year.

When The Dubbo Photo News stand is outside – the shop will be open. The hours will be Thursday and Friday,10am to 2pm, Saturday 9.30 to 1.30.

Full details are listed under Multiple Days in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.