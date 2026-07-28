Those creative folk down at the Horizons Village Men’s Shed have completed the restoration of a church pew, and now offer it for sale with a hope to cover costs and perhaps make a modest surplus which would be used to enrich the lives of village residents.

Under the leadership of John Weldon, with assistance provided by numerous other Men’s Shed members, the project was undertaken over a period of about two months, Men's Shedder Alan Nelson told Dubbo Photo News.

"The pew was one of the original pews in the Dubbo Holy Spirit Church in Brisbane Street and member Bob McKeowen arranged for it to be donated to the Men’s Shed as a restoration project," Alan explained.

"The pew is understood to be over 150 years old. It was originally longer than its current length and has been shorted because it was partly damaged," he added.

Anyone interested in purchasing this restored piece of local religious history should contact Horizons Village Men’s Shed president Col Ferguson on 0437 873 424 for further information, or to arrange to inspect the pew.