For the occasion of little Steve Howarth’s special birthday, co-organiser Ange Croft penned a lovely tribute to those who gave so much for this occasion:

“They say it takes a village, but this weekend, we saw it takes a community. And what a beautiful, powerful community we have.

“Stella, Steven, and their family want to share their deepest thanks with every one of you. This wasn’t the work of one person – it was the collective heart of every single person who showed up.

“To the bikes, the cars, and the trucks that lined our streets: thank you. To Brett Nunn and Matt Rendall for rallying the crews, to Brutus the Bull and Simon in his Cleanaway truck.

“To those who filled the day with sweetness – Dominos, Kath’s Ice Creams, Carly and her incredible space cake, and to Amy and Daisy. To Mark from Carpet One, and Kim at the Party Stop – your generosity didn't go unnoticed.

“A special salute to our Triple Zero heroes, especially Sergeant Kellie Shields. To the Police, Ambulance, and Fire and Rescue teams: thank you for making our hero, Steven, feel like the giant he is.

“The sound of the engines, the endless waves, the beeps, and the sheer feeling of love in the air... it’s a memory we will all hold forever.

“To those who couldn't be there but sent love or contributed to Steven’s pizza party box, and to everyone who dropped off gifts – your kindness has provided light in the darkest of hours.

“We also want to thank Mel and the ‘Mates on a Mission’ team from Sydney for the perfect bowling party on Saturday. And to Country Hope, Sharon and the team at Orana Gardens, and Help a Mate Dubbo for their constant and continued support.

“To the team who made Saturday’s afternoon celebration so special: Club Dubbo, Pebbles Events, Creative Capture, Cakes by Zhen, West Dubbo Preschool, and the beautiful music from Nicole. Jenna Albert, Skye schilling, Jemma Oldfield, Jay and Gayle Udang and Goodlyn for the amazing desserts. You all made a difference.

“And to Enzo and Lynda: thank you for capturing these moments so we can keep them forever.

“To a family living through the unimaginable, you witnessed a community rising to carry you: a community that didn't just watch but walked beside you. To the strangers who are now supporters – we have all been changed by the courage and strength you’ve shown us.

“Steven, Stella, and brave li’l Steven – thank you for letting us into a time so precious and sacred. We are so glad you have each other, and we want you to know: you will never walk alone. We are holding you tight in love, in prayer, and in light.

“The engines may have gone quiet, but the love stays loud,” Ange's address, read out by Mark Barnes, ended.