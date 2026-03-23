Members of the Inner Wheel Club of Dubbo were joined by members of Macquarie and Dubbo West Rotary Clubs and friends to ‘Walk Two for Ten’ on Sunday, March 1, walking two kilometres and donating ten dollars to cord blood research.

The national project of Inner Wheel Australia, cord blood research is based on the stem cells from umbilical cord blood collected at birth which are similar to those found in bone marrow and are used to treat a range of blood disorders and immune system conditions such as leukaemia, anaemia and autoimmune diseases.

Stem cells are largely used in the treatment of children, and latest studies include mapping the immune deficit in Type one diabetes, brain injuries in pre-term babies, and cerebral palsy. They are also used in adults following chemotherapy, stroke, heart disease and diabetes.

Since its inception, the cord blood research project has been a driving force in funding life-changing medical research. Just over $4 million has been raised to fund 67 research grants, awarded at the annual Inner Wheel Australia National Conference eachj October. Last year, three grants of $65,000 each were awarded.

Following the walk, friendship and fun continued at Devils Hollow Brewery. Many thanks to sponsors who donated generously on the day!

If you would also like to donate to this worthy cause or find out more contact the Inner Wheel Club of Dubbo at iiw.au.dubbo@gmail.com.