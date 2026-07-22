Members, partners and visitors celebrated a wonderful year of friendship and service at the 64th annual changeover luncheon of the Inner Wheel Club of Dubbo on Saturday, July 4.

Master of Ceremonies Helen McLean welcomed members and guests and the traditional Candle of Friendship was lit. This was followed by reciting the Objects of Inner Wheel: friendship, personal service, and international understanding.

Following lunch, District A50 Chair-Elect Nicole Kennedy inducted three new members and presented them with the “rose of friendship,” an International Inner Wheel tradition of “friendship” originating in Sweden.

In her report, president Ruth McKenzie thanked members and the committee for their support in achieving the theme for the year: “step up and lead by example.”

She then spoke of the club’s achievements over this time, especially the aim to keep the club visible in the community. This included the Cord Blood Walk Two for Ten, Inner Wheel Day, the Melbourne Cup Luncheon and the Bunnings Barbecue, where members wore the club’s yellow aprons.

The club supported the national project, Cord Blood Research; the District International Project, Operation Toilets, which entailed building toilets in rural India, Nepal and other developing countries; and sponsored a student at KINI in Kenya.

Community donations included Country Hope, supporting families with cancer; The Orchard, supporting domestic violence victims; and the Dubbo Wig Library, supplying wigs and head apparel for cancer patients.

Past president Denise Gough thanked Ruth for her leadership and presented her with a Photo Book of her year and beautiful flowers. District A50 council member Barbara Howell then inducted Ruth as president for the coming year and thanked her for “stepping up” again.

In her response, president Ruth spoke of the new theme for the year, “Grow and Flourish” and introduced the incoming executive and committee.

Following the vote of thanks and the presentation of gifts to guests, the Flame of Friendship was extinguished.