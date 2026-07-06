To celebrate the recent release of the latest instalment of the Disney and Pixar Toy Story franchise, Dubbo’s Reading Cinemas have joined a national toy rehoming initiative enabling Australians to donate quality, pre-loved toys to help children in need.

Reading Cinemas have collaborated with the Walt Disney Company Australia and Save the Children for the national Toy Rehoming Project. Dubbo locals have until July 19 to drop their toy donations at the Dubbo Readings Cinema, where an adorable Toy Story 5-themed donation booth is in place ready to accept gently used educational toys, building blocks and puzzles, children’s books, plush toys in good condition, as well as games and creative play items.

Donated toys will set out on a new adventure to help Save the Children create a world where every child has a safe and happy childhood, organisers said.

Cinema Complex Manager Ema Fearnley said Reading Cinemas Dubbo is proud to support the Toy Rehoming Project and invited the community to support it.

“Our team is excited to be collecting toy donations from customers to help ensure every child can experience the joy of play, regardless of their circumstances,” Ema told Dubbo Photo News.

Support for the initiative since it started on June 12 has been encouraging, Ema said, and with the school holidays starting on July 6, it is hoped the community will continue to be generous in its support.

“With the upcoming school holidays and the anticipated popularity of the film, we are hopeful that awareness of the initiative will continue to grow and inspire even more customers to contribute to this worthwhile cause,” she explained.

The Toy Rehoming Project aims to help make a meaningful and positive impact in local communities, organisers said.

Save the Children op shops save countless toys from landfill each year, helping to create a more sustainable future while raising funds to support their life-changing programs. The organisation’s CEO, Mat Tinker, said it was a worthy project to support.

“In particular, this initiative will support our Play2Learn program, which uses guided play to build early literacy and numeracy, strengthen social and emotional skills, and nurture the confidence, curiosity and resilience children need to thrive at school and in life.”

With the Toy Story franchise beloved by multiple generations, Walt Disney Company spokesperson Kate Brent, said the rehoming initiative gives kids in need the opportunity to experience the wonder of toys and to enrich their lives through imaginative play.

To learn more about the Toy Rehoming Project, visit Dubbo Reading Cinemas or check out the website at www.readingcinemas.com.au/pages/toy-story-5-rehoming-project.