A note from Greg Barker, President, Western Plains Jazz Association:

We wish to sincerely thank Dubbo Photo News for your generous support of our third Dubbo Jazz Festival held on May 1-3, 2026.

We had musicians from Melbourne, Swan Hill, Sydney and Wollongong who all enjoyed their visit to Dubbo and spent time at our local tourist venues. They all said they had a fantastic time and are keen to come back again. We also had visitors from Molong, Newcastle, Narromine and other surrounding towns.

We estimate that we had approximately 200 patrons attended Dubbo RSL over the Friday evening, Saturday and Sunday. We are very happy with this result considering how much was on in Dubbo over the weekend, including a major musical event at the Lazy River Estate, and the cost of fuel. Some visiting patrons have already booked accommodation for 2027.

Audience members were also very positive and complimentary with their comments to us and said how great the weekend was.

In all, it was a very enjoyable and successful weekend. We are planning our next festival for the first weekend in May 2027.

Thank you also to Ken Smith for his excellent coverage.