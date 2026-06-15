Kintyre Living residents hosted a Biggest Morning Tea on Saturday, May 30, to support Cancer Council research.

Held at the facility's Kintyre Country Club, guests enjoyed a delicious morning tea featuring homemade treats, tea and coffee, and the opportunity to win some wonderful prizes in a major raffle.

"The event was a wonderful opportunity for residents and the wider community to come together for a worthy cause," spokesperson Juliette O'Sullivan said.

"More than 30 fabulous prizes were generously donated by local Dubbo businesses and residents, including a beautiful queen-size patchwork quilt," she added.

The event raised $5000, with small amounts continuing to "trickle in", Juliette said.

"It was a very successful morning for our fundraiser," she added.

Dubbo Photo News photographer Ken Smith stopped by the event and we hope you enjoy his photos.