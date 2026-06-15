Kintyre Living residents hosted a Biggest Morning Tea on Saturday, May 30, to support Cancer Council research.

Held at the facility's Kintyre Country Club, guests enjoyed a delicious morning tea featuring homemade treats, tea and coffee, and the opportunity to win some wonderful prizes in a major raffle.

"The event was a wonderful opportunity for residents and the wider community to come together for a worthy cause," spokesperson Juliette O'Sullivan said.

"More than 30 fabulous prizes were generously donated by local Dubbo businesses and residents, including a beautiful queen-size patchwork quilt," she added.

The event raised $5000, with small amounts continuing to "trickle in", Juliette said.

"It was a very successful morning for our fundraiser," she added.

Dubbo Photo News photographer Ken Smith stopped by the event and we hope you enjoy his photos.

Libby Pedrycz and Catie Douglas. Photo: Dubbo Photo News.