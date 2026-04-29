Dubbo Ladies’ Probus Club is off to a good start for the new year. Dubbo Photo News caught up with the club’s committee at its latest meeting at Dubbo Library on Thursday, April 9.

A new executive has been elected for 2026/27, with the office bearing positions taken by Gloria Young (president), Cherie Loughrey (secretary) and Desurae Archer (treasurer).

The club’s committee and 22 members are looking forward to a year of new activities, guest speakers and interesting outings and trips.

“We enjoy a lunch after our monthly meetings and a morning tea at different cafes each month,” Gloria said.

Later this year the Probus Club of Australia movement will be celebrating the organisation’s 50th anniversary.

“It is yet to be decided how we in Dubbo will be doing this,” Gloria added.

The Dubbo Ladies Probus Club would love to hear from any women who are semi-retired or retired and looking to join a group of like-minded ladies for fellowship, fun and friendship and the advancement of intellectual interests.

The group meets monthly in North Dubbo. For details, see the group’s entry under “Tuesday” in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.