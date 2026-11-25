For Charlie and his wife Linh Chi, Lavish Coffee & Brunch is about more than good coffee and freshly made food – it is about bringing people together and building a life in the community they now call home.

The couple took ownership of Lavish Coffee & Brunch in August 2024, embracing the opportunity to share their passion for hospitality with Dubbo locals.

Originally from Vietnam, Charlie came to Australia in 2013 and spent several years living in Sydney before settling in Dubbo. Married in January 2023, Charlie, 30, and Linh Chi, 26, are now raising their two-year-old daughter in the regional city and say they could not be happier with their decision to call Dubbo home.

“We love Dubbo. It is such a great community and a good place to bring up our children. The local community has been a great support to us as we establish our first business together,” Charlie said.

“We were also recently fortunate to receive the Dubbo Regional Council’s Small Business Grant.

“The grant will help us create new signage and improve the dining experience for all our customers. We’re very excited about Lavish’s upcoming transformation and grateful for council’s support,” he added.

With a long history working in hospitality, Charlie has always been passionate about food, coffee and being around people. Owning Lavish Coffee & Brunch has given him and Linh Chi the opportunity to combine those interests while creating a welcoming place for customers to enjoy a meal or catch up over a coffee.

The café serves a range of favourites, including coffee, matcha, fresh juices, cakes, brunch options and sandwiches, with everything made fresh. The business also caters for events as well.

Open seven days a week, the café also employs six workers, contributing to the local community in this important way.

While the couple have built a life in Australia, their parents remain in Vietnam, making the family they are raising in Dubbo especially important to them.

For Charlie and Linh Chi, the support they have received from locals has helped make the transition into business ownership a rewarding experience.

As they continue to welcome customers through the doors, the couple hope Lavish Coffee & Brunch remains a place where people can enjoy fresh food, quality coffee and a friendly atmosphere.

From their beginnings in Vietnam to building a family and business in regional NSW, Charlie and Linh Chi are proud to call Dubbo home – and look forward to being part of its community for years to come.