Art lovers are invited to explore Dubbo’s creative side at the Left Right Open Studio Trail, returning for its second year on November 7-8.

There will be more artists, more studios and plenty of opportunities to meet the people behind the art.

What began in 2025 as an addition to an already busy local arts calendar has grown from seven studios and 21 artists to 21 studios and 50 artists this year. Local artists have enthusiastically embraced the event, keen to see it continue and grow.

Visitors can discover a diverse range of artworks for sale, including acrylics, oils, watercolour, drawings, fine art prints, clothing, jewellery, home accessories and decor, ceramics, sculptures, greeting cards, and much more.

They can also take the opportunity to chat with artists in their own creative spaces and enjoy the relaxed, social atmosphere. Some studios are nestled in beautiful gardens, with refreshments available at many of the locations across Dubbo, Wongarbon and Wellington.

The trail is also an opportunity to give back, with visitors invited to donate to Macquarie Home Stay and the National Association For Loss and Grief (NALAG), the informal recipients of donations from the event.

Art Trail organiser, Laura Holland, encourages everyone to grab the trail map in this issue of Dubbo Photo News, plan a route and spend a day, or even a weekend, exploring local art, meeting artists and supporting the creative community.

We’re grateful for the support of Dubbo Photo News and the Rotary Club of Dubbo Macquarie to hold this event.

Come along, bring a friend and discover what’s happening in your own backyard!

For full details, see the entry in Dubbo Photo News Community Diary under “On This Week” and view the art trail map on page 5 of this week's Dubbo Photo News, Nov 5 edition, in print and in the digital edition on our website. The QR code on the map will enable readers to view the full list of artists.