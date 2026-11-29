Remembrance Day commemorations in Dubbo drew a sizeable crowd to the Cenotaph in Victoria Park on Wednesday, November 11.

The late morning event hosted by the Dubbo Regional Council and Dubbo branch of the Returned and Services League (RSL) was attended by defence force Veterans as well as serving defence force staff and cadets, police, students and staff from a number of local schools, local dignitaries, and members of the public.

Speeches were made, wreaths were laid, and the sacrifices of all those who served their countries in multiple conflicts were poignantly and appropriately remembered.

Lest We Forget.