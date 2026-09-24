Dubbo's Lillimur Op Shop celebrated its 30th anniversary last Friday, September 11, with a cake and a delicious morning tea for the many volunteers who have given their time to the UPA-owned facility over the years.

"It is my absolute pleasure to be able to be here today to celebrate 30 years in this location, but much longer in the community - 55 years - more than half a century serving UPA and the Dubbo and Western NSW community," said UPA executive Sarah Barter.

Ms Barter paid tribute to Lillimur shop manager, Robyn Fisher, for her tireless service, and invited her to cut the celebratory cake with other long-term volunteers Margaret Walsh and Jan Robbins.

Ms Fisher thanked the volunteers whose work made everything at Lillimur possible.

"I want to thank everyone for this, whether you work from home or whether you come into the shop," she said.

Shoppers at Lillimur Op Shop also joined in the celebrations, enjoying morning tea, cake and a cuppa while they shopped.