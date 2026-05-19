To see a packed Lazy River Estate smiling, singing, dancing and having the best time is what it’s all about.

The line-up at Live Fest was sensational, featuring Paul Kelly, Missy Higgins, The Cruel Sea, The Cat Empire, Kasey Chambers and Jess Hitchcock. Fun was the theme onstage as well as in the crowd of appreciative Live Fest fans in front of the stage.

Kasey Chambers provided one of many highlights; her banjo became a weapon as she and her band delivered a blistering version of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself”, which left many knowing that they had just witnessed something special.

The sound was perfect, the lighting spectacular, all involved in the production did a stellar, almost seamless job.

The weather was perfect, almost warm, a full moon rose through the dusty haze, accompanying The Cruel Sea, Missy Higgins and Paul Kelly as they rolled out hit after hit.

Well done to all involved! So much goes into staging an event like this, and importantly, the chances of another future musical event at Lazy River Estate is looking pretty good.