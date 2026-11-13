The Melbourne Cup, run on the first Tuesday in November, may indeed be "the race that stops a nation" each year but it doesn't mean country areas are without their own great race meets on the same day.

Our equine friend "Shamus", photographed earlier this year by Ken Smith, certainly agrees!

Inside the November 12 edition of Dubbo Photo News (in print and online) you'll find Colin Hodges' excellent wrap up of local racing in Dubbo on Cup Day last week in Sports, and check out socials for Ken's Cup and Derby Day snaps.